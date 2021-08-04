Just in time for National Day, Netflix will be refreshing its slate of over 100 Singapore-made shows. From award-winning films to series, and documentaries, there’s no shortage of Singapore gems to discover on the platform. Additionally, the streamer will also be adding new titles progressively starting today.

Fans can expect an even more diverse slate of local stories across a variety of genres, which also includes award-winning and critically acclaimed films. These are some of the Singapore-made shows you may want to catch across the coming weeks.

Best In Class

Last Madame: Season 1



Available August 6

A woman returns to Singapore to claim her inheritance: a former brothel owned by her great-grandmother, whose life involved sex, intrigue, and murder. Starring Joanne Peh as a mamasan in a high-end brothel set in 1930s Singapore, the series was awarded the best Asian drama at the Asia Contents Awards (Busan International Film Festival) last year.

Wild City – Forest Life



Available August 6

David Attenborough narrates this nature series exploring the world of Raffles’ banded langurs and other species inhabiting Singapore’s rainforest.

Wild City – Secret World



Available August 6

In this nature series, tiny creatures ranging from bullfrogs to praying mantises play out daily dramas of survival, mostly unseen by human Singaporeans.

Wet Season



Available August 9

Fans of critically acclaimed director Anthony Chen will also be able to catch Wet Season alongside his other award-winning work, Ilo Ilo that is already available on the service. Wet Season revolves around a Mandarin language teacher and her student who form a profound, complicated bond that may upend their lives.

Local Laughs

Long Long Time Ago 4: The Diam Diam Era Part 2



Available August 8

The second part of beloved director Jack Neo’s comedic film picks up from where Ah Kun left off with the elections. Set in 1988, Ah Kun, Osman and Shamugam form an opposition party and their political antics soon entangle their families.

Downstairs



Available August 9

This adult animated series guarantees to take viewers into the zany local community with more than just giggles. In Downstairs, a group of close-knit stall owners on the ground floor of a public housing building embarks on zany adventures.

Good Ol’ Days

In Time to Come

Available August 7

Shot over four years, this Singapore-made documentary by Tan Pin Pin shows the easily overlooked, everyday scenes of Singapore life during the ritual opening of state time capsules.

Singapore Gaga



Available August 9

Explore the diverse ways of living in Singapore through striking visuals and sounds. This documentary explores Singapore’s multi-layered aural landscape, coloured by street busking, train announcements, cheerleading hymns and more.

A Frame in Time: Season 1



Available August 9

The Singapore-made docuseries uncovers the nation’s transition from the 1950s to 1970s. Explore the portrait of life in through social issues and historical changes of those eras via art and personal stories.

Familiar Faces

Greedy Ghost



Available August 6

Starring Henry Thia, the Greedy Ghost tells the story of an unlucky man who makes a pact with a haunted book spirit to help him win lotteries. However, he squanders his wealth and must soon pay a price.

Judgment Day



Available August 7

Seventy-two hours before a meteor is supposed to hit Singapore, a group of individuals starts revealing their deepest secrets and desires. Starring Rebecca Lim and Mark Lee.

Mr Unbelievable



Available August 8

In this spin-off of Chen Tian Wen’s viral music video, a middle-aged getai singer attempts fame by adding English lyrics to Hokkien songs.

Romance

Beijing to Moscow: Season 1



Available August 4

After losing his memory in an accident, Kai Xiang embarks on a journey with his wife and friend on the Trans-Siberian Railway to help him remember.

When Hainan Meets Teochew



Available August 5

An unexpected bond develops when Teochew stumbles upon Hainan’s brassiere in this gender-bending comedy.

1400



Available August 5

Four intertwined stories explore ideas around love and connection, as seen through the eyes of a young couple at a Singapore hotel.

Mystery And Suspense

Get Real: Season 17



Available August 4

CNA’s award winning documentary series explores social and political issues and trends across Asia, from China’s social credit system to Malaysia’s tahfiz schools.

Undercover Asia: Season 8



Available August 5

This investigative series examines social issues and trends around Asia, including suicide, gender violence and limb-lengthening surgeries.

Forensik: Season 1



Available August 6

Crime scene specialist Juliana Hamid tackles homicide cases while juggling her relationship with an inspector and the consequences of a family secret.

In Real Life

Days of Disaster: Season 1



Available August 6

Gritty and real, this five-part documentary examines catastrophic events throughout Singapore’s history, from explosions, fires, and floods to a traumatic plane hijacking.

Inside the Children’s ICU: Season 1



Available August 6

This docuseries explores the daily challenges at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore as young patients fight for their lives.

(Images: Netflix)