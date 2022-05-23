Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore To Stream On HBO GO This May

Magic is in the air for Fantastic Beast fans.

Starting 30 May, HBO GO will premiere Warner Bros. Pictures’ latest adventure, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, on the platform. The latest chapter from the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling, sees Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) realising the powerful Dark wizard is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, also features an ensemble cast including Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterston.

The streaming debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on HBO GO will also be accompanied by the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History. Hosted by Stephen Fry, the documentary unfurls all sorts of mysteries around fantastic beasts and real-life creatures across history that you may not believe could exist. With the help of scientists, historians, writers and filmmakers, Stephen finds out why the world of magical animals is more popular today than ever before.

Whether digging for dragons, meeting distant relatives of the unicorn or swimming with an unlikely inspiration for mermaids, Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History uncovers the secrets behind some of our best-loved mythical creatures, and reveals real-life beasts – from rhinos to narwhals, vervet monkeys to manatees – that have inspired some of the greatest legends in history, storytelling, and film.

Stream both Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History starting 30 May exclusively on HBO GO.

(Images: HBO GO)