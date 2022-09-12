The dust has finally settled at the D23 Expo and it promises to be an exciting time for fans. Greeting fans at the 2022 D23 Expo, Kevin Feige announced a number of big plans for Marvel Studios. Some of the major announcements include the Multiverse Saga and the conclusion of Phase 4, the Phase 5 slate and the Phase 6.

Part of its story telling plans include a Fantastic Four film and two new Avengers films – The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

At D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios also affirmed its commitment to create exciting and connected MCU storylines for Disney+. Check out the list of films and shows coming your way from Marvel Studios according to the recently concluded D23 Expo.

Disney+ Series

Ironheart

Set to arrive on Disney+ next year, the series revolves around Riri Williams – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Executive producer, Ryan Coogler offered fans an early look at the new series that takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dominique Thorne returns to play Williams whose unique take on building iron suits is both brilliant and flawed. Ironheart will reportedly delves into the dynamics of tech versus magic.

Werewolf By Night

Director Michael Giacchino alongside stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly provided fans a sneak peek at the upcoming special. Described as “fun-scary”, the film will stream in Disney+ starting 7 October.

Armor Wars

At the D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios also revealed plans for Armor Wars, which will be led by Don Cheadle. As Colonel James Rhodes, the series will see the character in a whole new light. Considering the title of the series, audiences can look forward to all-new suits for the hero, featuring different types of armour.

Echo

Introduced to fans in the Hawkeye series, Echo follows Maya Lopez whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. Returning to play the titular heroine is Alaqua Cox with Vincent D’Onofrio back as the Kingpin. The series also stars Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer.

Loki Season 2

The production of the series is already underway with Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino reprising their roles. Loki Season 2 will pick up following the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Ke Huy Quan joins the new season, which will premiere next year.

Secret Invasion

The thrilling new series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury who discovers a plot to infiltrate Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Reprising their roles from earlier Marvel Studios adventures are Don Cheadle (Colonel James Rhodes), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos). The series also stars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Secret Invasion streams in 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox appeared on stage at D23 Expo 2022 to reveal details about the upcoming Marvel Studios series. Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18-episodes, with production set to begin soon. The character will appear once more in an upcoming episode of She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Phase 4 And Beyond

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to thrill fans of the big screen, starting with the last film of Phase 4 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will arrive in cinemas this November. But kicking off Phase 5 will be Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang). The film will centre on Superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, who team up with Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), to explore the Quantum Realm. Hitting theatres in February 2023, the film connects to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Fantastic Four

Marvel will officially welcome its first family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in late 2024. Feige announced that Matt Shakman who directed 2021’s WandaVision will helm the new film.

Captain America: New World Order

Continuing Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America is a brand-new film heading to cinemas in 2024. Captain America: New World Order will be helmed by Julius Onah and feature returning stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley). They join new cast members Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader) as well as Shira Haas (Sabra).

The Thunderbolts

One of the big announcements coming out from D23 Expo 2022 is the Marvel Studios presentation of Thunderbolts. The studio announced that the film will feature Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent). Directed by Jake Schreier, the film will also star Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). Thunderbolts arrives in cinemas in July 2024.

The Marvels

Feige also announced The Marvels, a new film that brings together Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). The film directed by Nia DaCosta will open in cinemas in July 2023.

(Images: Disney/Marvel Studios)