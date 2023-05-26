Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on the screen with a new action comedy series. Titled FUBAR, the series is based on a father-daughter duo who discover that they both secretly work for the CIA. Hilarious antics follow as their ongoing undercover mission turns into a full-fledged family affair.

Arnold then: I’ll be back!

Arnold now: I’m back! FUBAR is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/R3wECnxS5y — Netflix (@netflix) May 25, 2023

Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

Well, it’s been a while since we’ve witnessed Schwarzenegger in an action-comedy so watching him in FUBAR will be special. Created by Nick Santora, FUBAR premiered on Netflix on 25th May 2023. Santora is also the executive producer for the show, alongside Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan and Holly Dale. Additionally, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost from Skydance Television are also involved as executive producers for the series.

What is the plot for Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’?

The plot for FUBAR revolves around retired CIA operative Luke, played by Schwarzenegger, who is unexpectedly enlisted for a final assignment: locating and rescuing a disappeared agent. Unknown to Luke, the agent in question is his own daughter Emma, portrayed by Monica Barbaro. Over the years, they have concealed their true professions from one another, and this revelation sets off a chain of events characterised by confusion, the strengthening of family ties and the emergence of a fresh sense of normalcy in their lives.

Who is in the cast of ‘FUBAR’?

Apart from Schwarzenegger as Luke and Barbaro as Emma, the cast of FUBAR also includes Milan Carter, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle.

Check out the trailer below for ‘FUBAR’ below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb and Twitter/ Fuber and Arnold Schwarzenegger)