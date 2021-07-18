There’s no doubt the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian revitalised our love and interest in Star Wars. The season 2 finale itself emphasised how well the creators of the series were able to bring beloved characters from the expanded universe into the series. Although the appearance of Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett were a fanboy’s delight, the Luke Skywalker appearance took that notion to a whole new level.

In last year’s Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Return of the Jedi prime.

The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Skywalker back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting in late August. Offering a peek behind the curtain, this special ‘Making of the Season 2 Finale’ offers fans unprecedented access to the beloved episode.

Go behind-the-scenes and witness the making of this celebrated chapter of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with original star, Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation. It also explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.

The announcement of the episode coincides with the Television Academy recognising the second season of The Mandalorian with 24 Emmy award nominations. The series is also in the running for Best Drama Series. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – ‘Making of the Season 2 Finale’ will premiere on August 25 exclusively on Disney+.

(Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+)