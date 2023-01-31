Home > Culture > Film & TV > HBO Renews The Last Of Us For A Second Season
HBO Renews The Last Of Us For A Second Season
HBO Renews The Last Of Us For A Second Season

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 31 2023 12:00 pm

Great news for fans of the HBO drama series, The Last Of Us, because the series will be getting a season 2. HBO has just announced that the drama series– co-created by Craig Mazin (Emmy Award-winning creator of HBO’s Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the award-winning The Last of Us franchise and Naughty Dog Co-President) – has been renewed for a second season.

A Hit Right Out Of The Gates

cordyceps fungus

The news though isn’t all that surprising. Since its debut on 15 January 2023, the video game adaptation has been a tremendous success for HBO. To date, season one teasers and trailers have amassed more than 100 million views globally.  The series was also a hit on social media, with the series trending #1 worldwide on Twitter during its series debut. To date, season one teasers and trailers have amassed more than 100 million views globally.

“Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of The Last of Us,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to watch this team outshine themselves again The Last of Us season 2.”

The drama series based off the hit PlayStation video game, takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heart-breaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the two leads of the show starring as Joel and Ellie respectively. The Last Of Us is also supported by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank and Nick Offerman as Bill.

New episodes of the series airs Mondays on HBO and HBO GO, with the finale set to air on 13 March. Fans can also tune in to The Last of Us Podcast, the series’ official companion podcast where host Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the video game, sits down with series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for a scene-by-scene deep dive of each episode.

(Images: HBO GO)

written by.

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
