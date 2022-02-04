Here Are the Big Films Netflix Will Premiere In 2022

Get your popcorn ready and book mark these major films that will premiere on Netflix in 2022. The streaming giant has certainly lined-up and impressive slate with nearly 80 films and movies that will feature on the platform. Check out Netflix’s sizzle reel below.

Get ready for pulse-pounding action with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, or an epic sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry in The Mothership. Return to the scene of the crime with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2.

Also on the cards is the Jamie Foxx-led vampire tale, Day Shift. Comedic duo Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are also bound to entertain in You People with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg also promising the same with Me Time. For fun-filled family fun, check out Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña in The Adam Project.

Here are some of the major films you may want to keep an eye out for on Netflix in 2022.

Against The Ice

Set to premiere on 2 March, Against the Ice is a true story of friendship, love, survival, and the power of the human spirit. Based on the book, Two Against the Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen the film stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole as two men who trek unknown parts of Greenland on a harrowing expedition that changed history.

You People

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris. Starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny,

Blonde

Based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is the boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 50s and 60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture. Starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale.

The Adam Project

Arriving on 11 March, the film revolves around a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Also starring Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good.

Me Time

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang.

Enola Holmes 2

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter.

The Mothership

A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year since her husband (Omari Hardwick) mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extra-terrestrial object underneath their home, Sara, and her kids (Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson) embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth.

The Good Nurse

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha.

The Gray Man

Based on the book series, this espionage thriller follows one of the CIA’s most skilled mercenaries—whose true identity is known to none. However when he accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett.

Knives Out 2

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects. Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn.

(Images: Netflix)