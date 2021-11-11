Squid Game Season 2 is officially happening!

If you’re a Squid Game fan, then you’ll be glad to know there’s a season two on the way. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, writer and creator, of the immensely popular Netflix show, told Associated Press (AP) that the pressure from fans has left him with no other option but to create Squid Game season 2.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So, I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” said Hwang, as translated by AP from Korean, at a screening event for the drama in Los Angeles.

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently,” he added.

Squid Game season 2: Fate of Seong Gi-hun to become clearer

Hwang hinted that Squid Game season 2 will focus on the lead character of Seong Gi-hun.

“But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So, I will promise you this…Gi-hun will come back. He’ll do something for the world,” he said.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Squid Game, which debuted on 17 September 2021, is Netflix’s most-watched original series. According to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, the show was watched for over 3 billion minutes during the week of 4 October.

In the first season, 456 people struggling with finances are selected to participate in a series of games. The prize for the “winner” is KRW 45.6 billion. The games that the participants have to play are basically children’s games, but the twist is that losers also have to lose their life.

The main character of Seong Gi-hun was played by Lee Jung-jae in the first instalment of the series. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, which left room for further exploration of the main character who won the deadly survival game he was forced to participate in.

Fans can also expect to discover more about the character known as the Front Man in Squid Game season 2, which was played by the internationally renowned South Korean superstar Lee Byung-hun.

(Main and Featured images: Netflix)