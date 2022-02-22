Here’s When You Can Stream Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story On Disney+ In Singapore

Good news for musical lovers. Steven Spielberg’s award-winning, critically-acclaimed West Side Story, will debut on Disney+ in Singapore this March.

The film, which has been nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress will premiere on 2 March 2022 on the Disney platform. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank).

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film and renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score.

West Side Story has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, which featured lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim and music by Leonard Bernstein. In addition, to West Side Story premiering on Disney+, the ABC one-hour special Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is also available to stream on Disney+ now.

(Images: Disney+)