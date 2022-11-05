Hocus Pocus 2 is officially a runaway hit on streaming platform Disney+, becoming its most-watched movie of all time and breaking a Nielsen record.

The film is a sequel to Hocus Pocus (1993) and was one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2022 before its release.

Streaming record set by Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+

According to Deadline, Hocus Pocus 2 set a record on Nielsen’s weekly chart for streaming minutes. The film clocked 2.7 billion viewing minutes from September 26 to October 2. Deadline notes that since the film premiered on September 30, only the first weekend counted towards the total.

The previous holder of the record was Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film Encanto (2021), which recorded 2.2 billion minutes of viewing from December 27 2021 to January 2 2022.

The Nielsen data also reveals that about 21 percent of the viewers of Hocus Pocus 2 were from Hispanic homes. Interestingly, the phenomenal popularity of the sequel also led to a surge in viewing for the 1993 film. According to the Nielsen data, the original film recorded 774 million minutes of viewing.

What is the film about?

Hocus Pocus 2 is essentially a ‘legacy sequel’ — a term used for sequels that follow the original after a very long gap, which is usually more than a decade.

The story of Hocus Pocus 2 follows the three witches from the first film after they are accidentally brought back to Salem by teenagers conducting a seance. The original film showed their backstory — how they were caught and executed in the 17th century for taking away the souls of children for eternal youth.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. They play three witch sisters named Winifred ‘Winnie’ Sanderson, Mary Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson, respectively. All three actors were part of the first film too.

The sequel, which also stars Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, received mixed reviews from critics upon release.

(Main image credit: IMDb; Featured image credit: Disney/IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur