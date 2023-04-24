A ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Series Is Coming To Netflix

After HBO’s The Last of Us, it looks like Netflix too is seriously looking at video game adaptations. The streaming giant is now working to develop a new series based on the popular action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn. Last year, it was revealed that the Horizon Zero Dawn series was in early development and now we have some more insight into how it will be brought to life. Similarly, another video game adaptation, God of War, is in the works at Amazon Prime Video. It seems like The Last of Us has served as a major inspiration for the genre of video-game adaptations.

During an episode of the official PlayStation Podcast, it was revealed that PlayStation, Amazon and Netflix, who are the producers of the upcoming adaptations, will put to use the “same care and formula that we did with The Last of Us. We’re gonna tell the story of the game because we can because it’s a show, we have the time to do it, we’ve got the episodes to be able to do it.”

What will be the plot of Netflix’s ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ series?

Horizon Zero Dawn takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has regressed to primitive tribes, while robotic creatures resembling prehistoric animals dominate the new landscape. The players control Aloy, a hunter and archer who sets out to uncover the truth behind the world’s past and the machines that now roam the earth. We can expect a similar plotline for the Horizon TV series as well.

The video game has received critical acclaim for its story, gameplay, graphics and sound design. It also features an open world for players to explore, with a variety of interesting side quests, exciting challenges and cool collectables to discover. It also incorporates elements of stealth, combat and crafting in its gameplay.

During the PlayStation podcast, Asad Qizilbash, Head of Product at PlayStation, revealed that they do not wish to make a two-hour movie about the Horizon games. He went on to explain, “You’re gonna get the story of the game, but we’re going to also find opportunities to go wider and explore other characters and do more worldbuilding that you can’t do in the game because of the agency. That’s the exciting thing for me, fans are going to love it because they’re going to see that game come to life, but also a lot of new things like what they did with The Last of Us.”

Who is in the cast of the ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ TV series?

As of now, no cast members have been announced for the upcoming series. However, it has been reported that director Steve Blackman will be involved in the making of the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series. He is known for the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. With his new multiyear deal with Netflix, he will also be developing another sci-fi show called Orbital.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Horizon Zero Dawn)