Halloween is here! And there’s no better way to get into the spooky spirit than catching some scary tales. Fortunately there’s ample horror shows on Disney+ that should send shivers up your spine.

While some thrive on the thrill of jump-scares and paranormal activities, others might enjoy just a little sprinkle of spook this Halloween season. Regardless of what your preference is, the Disney streamer has a little something for everyone!

Here’s a few choice horror shows on Disney+ that should fit nicely in kicking off your Halloween movie marathon.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10: DOUBLE FEATURE

Can’t decide between government conspiracies, blood-thirsty vampires or alien babies? Get a little bit of everything on Season 10 of American Horror Story. Divided into two parts, this season will take you on a journey to the Red Tide, inspired by the true story of the Cape Cod Vampire, to the Death Valley, which may or may not involve an alien possession.

THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 11

Halloween isn’t complete without a zombie apocalypse! Picture this: You wake up from a coma to see a zombie at your doorstep, would you do to survive? Catch the final season of The Walking Dead on Disney+ to get a glimpse into what a group of survivors would do as they attempt to maintain their humanity in the struggle to stay alive.

READY OR NOT

Nothing is more terrifying than crazy in-laws – and Ready or Not takes it up to the next level. The Le Domas family brings a new meaning to wedding night when Grace, a new bride, is forced to take part in a lethal game. With no shortage of blood and jump scares, Ready or Not is not for the fainthearted.

HOCUS POCUS

What’s Halloween without witches? Based on ‘The Witches’ by Roald Dahl, this animated film follows Max, who accidentally frees a coven of revengeful witches and now has to risk his life to protect his sister.

LEGO STAR WARS: TERRIFYING TALES

If you’re looking to cosy up on Halloween night with the little ones, this Disney+ Original revolves around Poe and BB-8, as they are told three spooky tales about characters such as Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, and Darth Maul.

