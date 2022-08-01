With summer movie season coming to an end this month, our attention is firmly on the streaming platforms for the next 31 days.

Fortunately for us, there’s a tonne of hotly-anticipated shows to stream in August. Disney+ is banking on superheroes once more captivate our attention this August. So if you’re looking to see where the next stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going, you may want to put She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on your watch list.

Talking about must-watch shows to stream in August? Well HBO may be a front runner already with House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel is shaping up to the hot contender for the big premiere for the month.

Elsewhere there’s also The Sandman, a new Netflix fantasy series adapted from the beloved Neil Gaiman comic book. The world’s largest streaming platform is also giving us Day Shift, a new vampire actioner led by Jamie Foxx.

Read on for all the must-watch shows to stream in August:

The Sandman

Premieres: 5 August

Platform: Netflix

When the Sandman, aka Dream — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. Starring Tom Sturridge Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong and Gwendoline Christie.

Day Shift

Premieres: 12 August

Platform: Netflix

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Also starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Snoop Dogg.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Premieres: 17 August

Platform: Disney+

The new Marvel Studios’ series follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Queenpins

Premieres: 20 August

Platform: HBO GO

Inspired by a true story, this outrageous comedy follows a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie Kaminski and her best pal JoJo Johnson, a vlogger with dreams, who turns a hobby into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. Stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

House of the Dragon

Premieres: 22 August

Platform: HBO GO

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Samaritan

Premieres: 26 August

Platform: Prime Video

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr. Smith is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias.

(Main and featured image: Netflix)