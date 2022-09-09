TV show producers and filmmakers have extensively explored the concepts of weddings, love stories and dating for decades. In India alone, for example, there is a plethora of reality shows and movies which revolve around arranged and love marriages. However, in these recent years, the topic of ‘matchmaking‘ has become a buzzword on OTT platforms around the world. Many mainstream streaming apps like Netflix are brimming with dating shows which are a matchmaker’s paradise.

Interesting matchmaking and dating shows to binge watch on Netflix

Two years ago, Netflix premiered the first season of Indian Matchmaking which chronicled the journey of a marriage broker named Sima Taparia. Throughout the eight-episode season, she meets people who are looking for a suitable life partner. Last month, the show returned with its second season.

Keeping in mind the much-talked-about Indian Matchmaking, which you can watch here, here we bring you 3 other interesting (and incredibly addictive) Netflix shows centred on dating, weddings and matchmaking.

Love Is Blind

This Netflix series documents 15 metropolitan men and women who are looking to find love. Going by the name, the show’s initial format focuses on speed dating where these people talk to each other without seeing them face to face. But, couples only see one another in person when their marriage proposal is accepted. And once engaged, they have to move to their apartments and meet each others families and friends. But, what makes Love Is Blind so interesting is the wedding, which needs to be held within a month and that’s where they say ‘I do’.

What The Love!

Karan Johar is often termed as an informal matchmaker of celebrities. Well, pushing his matchmaking skills further, the filmmaker hosted a show What The Love! It premiered on Netflix in 2020 where KJo plays the cupid for six singles who are looking for love while dealing with their insecurities. He guides and grooms these people to acknowledge their strengths and be confident before dating. He sets up a date for these six men and women with their potential match. Apart from the opposite sex, What The Love! also chronicles an episode on LGBTQ.

Dating Around

As the name suggests, Dating Around is an American reality show based on dating and exploring people. It is backed by Netflix and is termed as the first original dating series. In each episode, a person goes on 5 blind dates which includes people from different backgrounds, races and sexual orientations. However, one thing which makes Dating Around stand out is that it is a reality show but not a game show. Whatever experiences people have here, be it awkwardness or a meaningful connection, they are all real.

