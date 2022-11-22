The Indiana Jones franchise is a classic adventure series spanning decades. Hence, a lot of buzz is going around the latest instalment of this hit series starring Harrison Ford, which is directed by James Mangold. In the latest revelation made by the director of Indiana Jones 5, Ford will be seen in a much younger avatar which the makers have achieved by de-ageing the onscreen appearance of the actor using technology.

The effort is to match his look with that in the original trilogy to give fans an unforgettable opening sequence with references from The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). This clip is an ode to iconic directors Steven Spielberg’s and George Lucas’ genius filmmaking techniques.

Mangold’s reason to come up with an elaborate flashback sequence with a younger-looking Ford, as revealed to Empire, was to give fans a blast from the past and make them reminisce about the glorified days of pure thrill and action.

Indiana Jones 5: More about Harrison Ford’s de-aged look

How did the makers achieve this miracle on-screen?

Producer Kathleen Kennedy and director Mangold studied filmed footage and many other recorded material of the actor before working on the de-ageing process in order to make it look authentic. Collectables including the famous jacket donned by Ford in Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) was restored and used to film the fresh footage. Additionally, a new software called ILM was used to make the actor look younger.

Ford’s reaction on seeing his young look

Ford, a cult superstar who made archaeology look cool through the character of Indiana Jones, was awe-struck after looking at the fresh footage shot in his de-aged look. He revealed to Empire, “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works.”

(Main and featured image courtesy: IMDb)