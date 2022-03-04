Insightful Documentaries And Engaging Brit Dramas To Catch On BBC Player In March 2022

Need a dose of nature documentaries and some insightful British dramas? Then BBC Player is your go-to for the month.

In March 2022, join BBC Player as they follow the relentless daily challenges of life in Alaska with Life Below Zero Series 9. For a more relaxing virtual vacation, visit some of Britain’s beautiful coastal destinations with naturalist Kate Humble as she explores coastal paths on foot in the first series of Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain.

A new crime series, Professor T premieres on BBC Player in March 2022, following Professor Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller), a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University, as his precisely calibrated and rigidly structured world is slowly undone by his own genius.

Also check out The Outlaws, a series about an unlikely group of lawbreakers who are forced together in a community service scheme. All this and more on BBC Player this March 2022. Check out the full details and airdates below.

The Outlaws

Premieres: 1 March, on BBC Player

In this sharp new comedy drama, an unlikely group of lawbreakers are forced together in a community payback project. Emmy and BAFTA winner Stephen Merchant writes, directs, and stars alongside Christopher Walken. When seven strangers are thrown together in a community service scheme, they realise they couldn’t be more different. Having broken the law, in their hometown of Bristol, is the one thing they have in common. As new friendships emerge, dark secrets are revealed. Combining crime thriller, character study and comedy, The Outlaws is a state-of-the-nation commentary with humour and heart.

Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain Series 1

Premieres: 15 March at 9pm; StarHub channel 407; BBC Player | Singtel channel 203

Join Kate Humble on foot as she visits some of Britain’s beautiful coastal destinations.

Professor T

Premieres: 18 March on StarHub channel 502; BBC Player | Singtel channel 308

Professor Jasper Tempest played by Ben Miller, (Bridgerton, Johnny English, Death in Paradise) is a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order but his genius for solving crimes means he is constantly having to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases. Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) plays Jasper’s colourful, but overbearing mother, Adelaide.

Life Below Zero Series 9

Premieres: 20 March at 8:05pm; StarHub channel 407; BBC Player | Singtel channel 203

The relentless daily challenges of life in Alaska continue. More gripping adventures of the resilient characters surviving the punishing environment of the frozen North, as a new season of change and unpredictability in the unforgiving Arctic brings unique threats for the Alaskans. A lone wolf stalks Sue’s camp. Jessie Holmes must set up a remote camp. Along the unforgiving Yukon river, Andy and Denise strive to create new power sources. And Ricko brings his young children to the bush in order to teach them the intense lifestyle he learned from his Athabaskan ancestors.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Series 3

Premieres: 28 March at 10:05pm; on StarHub channel 432; BBC Player | Singtel channel 255

The boys are in the Greek capital Athens in a vintage VW campervan. Join them as they discover the origins of high-concept cuisine, and where it is still being re-invented.