JJ Abrams Is Making A U2 Biopic Series With Netflix, Here’s All We Know So Far

Netflix is collaborating with JJ Abrams, his Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television for a scripted series based on Irish rock band U2, The Hollywood Reporter shared on 18 March 2022.

Although most of the details are yet to be disclosed, Anthony McCarten, known for works like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Darkest Hour (2017) and The Theory of Everything (2014), has been roped as the screenwriter for the series.

Here’s what we know about the untitled U2 biopic and the legendary rock band

This news is not unexpected given the release of recent music-themed biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody based on Queen’s Freddie Mercury and the Dexter Fletcher directorial Rocketman (2019), which chronicles the breakthrough years of Elton John.

Additionally, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis will premiere this year, too, while a cast is being curated for a biopic on Madonna. As per media reports, the iconic popstar herself will be co-writing and directing it.

The U2 biopic

Although both the streaming platform and Abrams’s production company have not released an official statement on the topic yet, The Hollywood Reporter, in its exclusive report, said that hits, including “With or Without You” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)”, might feature in the biopic.

However, it will be interesting to see how the acclaimed screenwriter attempts to cover 46 years of the rock band’s history in the biopic, featuring Bono of the Achtung Baby era, Bono of The Joshua Tree era and all that the period encompasses.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone magazine hopes the series would end with the epic Red Rocks performance by the band in 1983.

Watch it here:

The plot and the cast of the U2 series, however, has been kept under wraps as of now.

About U2

Formed in Dublin, Ireland, in 1976, the rock band was helmed by Bono as lead vocals and rhythm guitar, the Edge as the lead guitarist, Adam Clayton on bass and Larry Mullen Jr. on drums. U2 has released 14 albums since their inception, sold over 170 million records worldwide and won 22 Grammys.

Some of their popular songs include “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “New Year’s Day,” “With Or Without You”, “Beautiful Day”, “Moment of Surrender” and “Where the Streets Have No Name”.

(Main and featured images: John Macdougall/AFP)