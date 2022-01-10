Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘West Side Story’ And ‘Succession’ Score Big Wins

The 79th Golden Globe Awards have come and gone. Held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, US on 9 January 2022, this year’s ceremony was a subdued affair with a private ceremony with no live streaming.

Nevertheless, despite the lower fanfare, there was ample cause for celebration. At the Golden Globes 2022, West Side Story and The Power of the Dog emerged the big winners of the night, bagging three major honours each.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story won the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy besides the awards for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress.

Jane Campion won the award for Best Director of a Motion Picture for her dark western The Power of the Dog. The film also won the Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama and the award for Best Supporting Actor.

The TV series Succession won three awards, including Best Television Series — Drama, among other television honours at the ceremony.

Golden Globes 2022: A look at the event

Big night for Rachel Zegler and Nicole Kidman

Rachel Zeglar in West Side Story. (Image: Courtesy of IMDb)

Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler won their respective awards for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. For Zegler, it was a win on her feature film debut with West Side Story. Her co-star Ariana DeBose won the award for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture.

Garfield, on the other hand, picked his trophy for Tick, Tick … Boom!.

The Golden Globe award for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama was won by Nicole Kidman and Will Smith. The latter took the honour for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. This was the fifth Golden Globe from 17 nominations across the years for Kidman, who played Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Belfast and Power of the Dog had joint highest nominations with seven each.

Squid Game, the acclaimed South Korean series which was Netflix’s most popular show in 2021, became the first Korean drama to be nominated for Best Television Series — Drama at the Golden Globes.

Other than 77-year-old winner O Yeong-su, who won the Best Supporting Actor — Television, fellow South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae was nominated for best actor in drama for the same series. The award, however, was won by Jeremy Strong for Succession.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won the Best Actress in a Drama series for Pose, becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

A scaled-down ceremony

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog. (Image: Courtesy of KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX/KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX – © 2021 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)

The HFPA had on 6 January tweeted that the event will not be live-streamed.

A day earlier, Hollywood Reporter quoted from a statement by an HFPA representative: “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

The ceremony was without the glitz and glamour that it was once associated with. There was no red carpet, no celebrity guests or media persons.

Winners were announced in a 90-minute gathering, with the HFPA highlighting its philanthropic endeavours.

The HFPA has continuously been under fire from critics over a slew of issues, including sexism, bullying and corruption. Things came to a head when Los Angeles Times revealed there was not a single black member on the 87-member board of directors of the body.

Will Smith won the award for Best Actor — Drama for King Richard. (Image: Courtesy of IMDb)

Once hailed as the second-most important film honour after the Oscars, Golden Globes quickly fell into ignominy. The HFPA was criticised by celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes as a show of protest. Broadcasters and streamers, such as NBC and Netflix, also cut ties with Golden Globes following the controversy.

The HFPA rapidly introduced reforms. In late 2021, the embattled association added 21 new members — the largest ever in its history.

“We are building a new organisation, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of colour involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership,” Hoehne said.

Here’s the list of winners in the categories:

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast, by Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

A scene from Succession showing Brian Cox and Sarah Snook. (Image: Courtesy of Graeme Hunter/Graeme Hunter – © HBO/IMDb)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best TV series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession

Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

(Main image: Amblin Entertainment)

(Featured image: HBO)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India