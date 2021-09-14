Are two Hawkeyes better than one? Well it seems that’s what Marvel Studios is going for in the new Hawkeye trailer. The highly anticipated Marvel series will arrive on Disney+ on 24 November.

However unlike previous MCU series, like Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, this one carries a different vibe. “This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.” The official log line more or less explains the Christmassy setting of the new Marvel series.

It looks like Disney+ and Marvel Studios are planning to whisk audiences away for an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye. The new series set in post-blip New York City sees former Avenger Clint Barton on a new mission. But it’s not a world ending scenario this time – he’s just trying to get back to his family for Christmas.

However as the Hawkeye trailer reveals he crosses paths with Kate Bishop, a budding archer herself with superhero ambitions. When a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit, the two band together to stop the baddies.

Jeremy Renner returns to reprise his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. Check out the Hawkeye trailer below for a first look at the Marvel series.

(Images: Disney+)