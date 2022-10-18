Here’s a call out to all the ‘90s and 2000s kids of Singapore. One of the most beloved children’s horror fiction book series, Mr Midnight, is being adapted into a popular Netflix series.

Slated to premiere on 24 October 2022, Mr Midnight introduces viewers to the world of Southeast Asian horror ahead of Halloween, and comprises classic spooky elements including ghouls, toyols, dukuns, witches and ghosts.

Here’s more about the Netflix adaptation of Mr Midnight

The story and Netflix series

The Netflix series titled Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters is a 13-part adaptation revolving around a bunch of young teenagers who fight mysterious supernatural monsters and extra-terrestrial creatures in Tanah Merah.

The project was announced in September when an Instagram account for the same shared stills from the filming sites. Produced by Singapore’s Beach House Pictures, the show stars several noted faces and is already gaining momentum among fans.

Cast of Mr Midnight

Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters has a stellar ensemble cast including veteran Singaporean actor Lim Yu-Beng and rising star Chen Yixin (daughter of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen), Malaysian actor Idan Aedan, Indonesian model-turned-actress Adinia Wirasti, and Australian actors Caleb Monk and Nikki Dekker.

Yixin, Aedan, Monk and Dekker portray a group of teens, who become paranormal detectives and chronicle their adventures on a blog under the name of Mr Midnight.

Yixin’s character is named Ling and Lim steps in the shoes of Ling’s father and the quartet’s mentor to oversee their adventures. The character names of the others are yet to be revealed.

Filming for the series took place in Batam and shows a ‘90s gothic-style setting, much like the setting of Stranger Things.

About the books

Featuring a total of 128 books, including 26 special editions, and more being added, Mr Midnight is a popular children’s fiction book series in Singapore and an integral part of childhood here.

It is authored by Australia-born writer Jim Aitchison who takes after the pseudonym, James Lee. He was based in Singapore between 1983 and 2010, and the first book of this series was published in 1998.

Such is its popularity and strong fanbase that its sales are often compared to that of Harry Potter and it has been translated into several languages including Burmese, Malay, Indonesian and Mandarin. Mr Midnight is widely read for the use of typical Asian names against a quintessential horror-thriller backdrop.

