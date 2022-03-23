Murder Mystery Death On The Nile Gets A Streaming Release On Disney+

Love murder mysteries? Well keep your eyes peeled on Disney+ this April.

Death on the Nile, 20th Century Studios’ daring mystery-thriller is getting its streaming debut on Disney+. Directed by and starring eight-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, the film will debut on 6 April 2022 on the Disney streamer.

Based on the beloved 1937 novel by acclaimed author Agatha Christie, the film sees Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. In this new adaptation, he is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile, reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express. The film is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

About Death On The Nile

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.

(Images: 20th Century Studios/ Disney+)