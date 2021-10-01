If you haven’t had a chance to see Black Widow yet don’t worry. If you’re keen to watch Hugh Jackman’s latest flick, you will also have your chance. They’re part of the many must watch shows in October.

Want to put that streaming subscription to work? Check out what the major streaming platforms are offering this month. Here are the some of the must watch shows in October.

Reminiscence

In this action thriller, a private investigator of the mind who specialises in accessing lost memories finds his life forever changed when he takes on a new client, only to have her disappear. As he fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy. Stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 4 October

Black Widow

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Catch Scarlett Johansson in her final performance as Marvel’s Black Widow.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 6 October

Hacks

This HBO Max Original comedy series explores the complicated mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava, an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Tackling the generational gap, this critically acclaimed series received 3 wins at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart. Stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 11 October

My Name

Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction. She ends up taking on a new name to work undercover as a police officer which leads her to discover harsh truths while seeking revenge. The series stars Han So-hee and Park Hee-soon.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 15 October

Silent Witness S24

Britain’s longest-running crime series returns! Airing in the UK for 25 years, this hugely popular series sees Emilia Fox returning as Dr Nikki Alexander. Still reeling from the sudden death of Dr Thomas Chamberlain and the shock departure of colleague Clarissa Mullery, Nikki and colleague Jack Hodgson return to the Lyell Centre. A case at a high security prison stirs disturbing memories whilst new recruit Adam (Jason Wong) causes friction with his impetuous desire to impress.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 15 October

Succession S3

Logan Roy, aging head of the family and family-owned conglomerate, finds himself in a precarious position as his rebellious son Kendall attempts to assert control. Now in its third season, the critically-acclaimed series follows the ongoing familial, political, and financial alliances that give rise to increasing tensions as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 18 October

Brian Cox’s Adventures in Space and Time

Follow beloved physicist, Brian Cox as he tackles some of the most challenging and intriguing questions facing science today. By using his best material from past programmes and the latest scientific research the program helps discover our place in the universe, Cox looks back on a decade of discovery and towards the next space frontier, asking the biggest question of all – what’s next?

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 26 October

The Big Leap

Written by Heldens and inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet, The Big Leap is described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The ballet-themed dramedy revolves around a group of diverse, underdogs tempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. The Big Leap takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity, and empowerment at any age.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 27 October

Army Of Thieves

There are no zombies but still plenty of action (and romance and comedy) in this trailer for the Zack Snyder-produced Army of Dead prequel. Taking place prior to the zombie adventure, the story revolves around a mysterious woman who recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 29 October

(Images: Disney+, BBC Player, Netflix, HBO GO)