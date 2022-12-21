Last year, audiences were first introduced to Nathaniel Curtis in the Channel 4/ HBO series, It’s A Sin. As Ash Mukherjee in the Russell T. Davies’s break-out show, Nathaniel helped bring the story of the series to life. It’s A Sin centred around a group of gay men and their friends who lived during the UK view of the HIV/AIDS crisis in 1980s.

Rolling Stone called the show “an unsparing yet sentimental cocktail of ingredients goes down perfectly”. It also garnered five star reviews across the board from the likes of The Telegraph, The Guardian, Empire and NME. After being catapulted into stardom, Nathaniel now continues on his trajectory in the world of entertainment with a leading role in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin.

A prequel to the streaming service’s hit show The Witcher, Nathaniel stars alongside Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack and Michelle Yeoh. The story of The Witcher: Blood Origin is set in an elven world 1200 years before the original show.

The series will focus on the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the Conjunction of the Spheres, the pivotal event merging the worlds of monsters, humans, and elves. In this exclusive interview with AugustMan, Nathaniel Curtis tells us more about his role in The Witcher: Blood Origin and what audiences can expect.

Congrats on your role in The Witcher: Blood Origin. What drew your interest and participation in the series?

Thank you! I’ve been a fan of the series since the beginning so when the opportunity came I jumped at the chance.

Fans know you from It’s A Sin. How was it like switching gears for a fantasy adventure like Blood Origin?

It was much easier than I thought it would be. I think that’s because they’re so deeply rooted in different stories. As it was a very real part of recent history, It’s A Sin had to feel real and naturalistic whereas Blood Origin had the enormous sets and prosthetic elf ears so there was more room for imagination, it was fascinating to feel the vast difference. I do think that having such wonderful people on set made it easier too.

Is it possible to talk to about your character in The Witcher: Blood Origin series (without giving away too much)?

I really can’t say much about Brían but he was a dream to play. Smart, caring, complicated. A total joy. I was very fortunate to be able to collaborate with the directors, my scene partners and the showrunner in the creation of the character.

The Witcher has an extensive backstory, how was the research process for you like in preparing this role?

Well, as this is an original story and my character doesn’t appear in any of the books or the games, I used the series as my main source of research. I also researched the characters who appear in the original text to see how much I could bring to the story.

Did the Henry Cavill-led series serve as a good source of inspiration for you?

Absolutely. Although our show is set so many years before, it was a good point of reference as it still needed to belong to the same story.

This story dials back the years way before The Witcher series. How does it feel to be a part of showcasing a world that predates what audiences are familiar with?

I think there’s a joy in being able to dive straight in as the audience already know so much. With it being an original story, there’s so much space to play and really explore what those times would have been like for these characters and how the decisions they make shape the world of The Witcher all those years later.

What was it like on set and working alongside talents like Michelle Yeoh?

I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with Michelle but she’s awesome. The crew were so wonderful and the cast were such a dream to work with. They really are some of the most talented people I know and I was so lucky to make such good friends with such special people.

What do you hope audiences take away from The Witcher: Blood Origin?

I hope audiences take away the fact that everybody should be able to see a reflection of themselves in fantasy; it doesn’t matter what you look like, who you love, whether you’re able-bodied or not. Everyone belongs.

Catch Nathaniel Curtis in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The fantasy series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on 25 December 2022.

Photographer Joseph Sinclair; Styling Sarah Harrison; Grooming Charlotte Yeomans