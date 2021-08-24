Cowboy Bebop is undoubtedly a pop culture icon. Now fans will get to see the beloved anime series come to life on Netflix. The streamer has produced a new live-action series based on the sci-fi franchise.

Those familiar with Cowboy Bebop will understand its appeal. Set tin the year 2071, the anime was based around a group of intergalactic bounty hunters. Although predominantly sci-fi, the series also draws heavy influences from westerns and noir films.

It will be interesting to see how much Netflix has taken from the source material. The new Cowboy Bebop series stars John Cho and will drop on the streamer on 19 November.

Cho, famous for his roles in the Harold and Kumar series and Star Trek, portrays Spike Spiegel in the series. He is supported by Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda in the series. The two actors portray teammates, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine.

About Cowboy Bebop

According to Netflix’s logline, Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters. Also known as “cowboys,” the trio also harbour dark secrets and are constantly trying to outrun their past. As different as they are deadly, Spike, Jet and Faye form a scrappy, snarky crew ready. Their task is simple – to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals, for the right price.

As the series will show, they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts catch up with them. Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop has been developed by André Nemec for Netflix.

Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe serves as a consultant on the series. Original composer Yoko Kanno also returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

(Images: Netflix)