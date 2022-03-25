New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Stills Hints What’s In Store For The Series

The countdown for the fourth season of Stranger Things is on.

On 23 March, Netflix unveiled twelve images on the Stranger Things official Twitter account and on its official companion site Tudum, along with the synopsis of season 4. The images give an impression of something sinister waiting to unfold in the upcoming season of the sci-fi horror drama.

Here’s what we know about Stranger Things season 4

New images of the series

As they say, a picture reveals many things, one image shows Winona Ryder’s character Joyce in a snowy Russian landscape. Maybe there’s a plan to rescue Chief Hopper (David Harbour) who vanished at the end of season 3?

In another image, we can see Nancy (Natalia Dyer), in Upside Down presumably, with teenagers who look tense.

And on Day 65, we got our first look at ST4. (this is just a taste of the eggo. link in bio to https://t.co/sdbq7ANsMx for full extravaganza.) pic.twitter.com/XvNnd88vLL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 23, 2022

Synopsis

As per Tudum, here’s what’s coming our way: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Ross Duffer, one of the creators of the series, shared with the streaming platform’s Present Company podcast, “I think [fans] will be happy when they see it. It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time.” He also commented that some of the fan theories online have been “startlingly” accurate, though he didn’t specify which ones.

Duffer added, “I’m constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are, and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information.”

The release schedule

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be aired in two parts this year. Volume 1 is scheduled for a 27 May release, followed by Volume 2 on 1 July.

It has also been revealed that the upcoming season is the penultimate one of the show. The series will end with season 5.

The cast

The fourth season of Stranger Things will feature several new additions while familiar faces such as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) continue to essay their earlier roles.

Some of the new entrants are Jamie Campbell Bower, who will be seen as Peter Ballard, a caring man working at a psychiatric hospital, and Eduardo Franco will play Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new best friend, Argyle.

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn will be seen as Eddie Munson, a metalhead from the 80s who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High School’s official Dungeons and Dragons club, and Matthew Modine will return as Martin Brenner.

(Featured and Hero Image Credit: Netflix)