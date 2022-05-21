Netflix Releases The First Eight Minutes Of Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4 is almost upon us and noticeably, fans are excited about the return of the Netflix supernatural series.

To further whet the appetite of fans, the streamer has released a sneak peek of the upcoming season. A perfect weekend treat, you can now view the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4 for free thanks to Netflix.

Over five hours longer than any previous session, Stranger Things’ supersized Season Four will launch with Volume 1 (Episodes 1 to 7) on 27 June, followed by Volume II’s epic conclusion (Episodes 8 and 9) on 1 July. To tide you over ‘til then, check out the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4 below.

About The New Season

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Created and helmed by The Duffer Brothers, Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 will consist of 9 episodes. Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

(Image: Netflix)