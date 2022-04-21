Netflix Is Banking Big On ‘Exploding Kittens’, With Both A Mobile Game And Animated Series

Exploding Kittens, the strategic kitty-powered variant of Russian roulette, is being developed into a mobile game as well as an animated series by Netflix.

While the popular card game will be launched as an exclusive mobile game in May 2022, the adult TV series featuring Tom Ellis, Lucy Liu and others will be released on the streaming platform next year.

This is considered to be Netflix’s first adaptation of this type.

Here’s what we know about Exploding Kittens

All about the game

According to CNN, the card game Exploding Kittens is “like Uno, except there are goats, magical enchiladas, and kittens that can kill you.” It comes with both single and multiplayer options.

Netflix’s Exploding Kittens — The Game will be launched in around 30 languages and will have the same deck-based gameplay with players drawing cards to avoid the ‘Exploding Kitten’.

All the players will get unique cards named ‘Radar’ and ‘Flip Flop’. While ‘Radar’ will help disclose the closest location of the ‘Exploding Kitten’ on the top of the card deck, ‘Flip Flop’ will reverse the order of the cards being played. Interestingly, both the cards are “additions to your devious arsenal of anti-explosive kitten weaponry,” as stated by Netflix.

Netflix is offering this game to all its members free of charge, without any in-app purchases or advertisements. More so, all the gameplay’s future updates are complimentary. That sounds like an exciting offer.

The upcoming adult comedy series

meet the cast of the new Netflix animated comedy series, EXPLODING KITTENS – produced by comedy legends Mike Judge and Greg Daniels pic.twitter.com/UA8nWNAguA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

Netflix describes the animated TV series as “the eternal struggles between Heaven and Hell comes down to Earth as God and the Devil inhabit the bodies of rotund house cats.”

In addition to Ellis and Liu, the other voiceover cast includes Abraham Lim, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata. While Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman are the leading producers of the series, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels of King of the Hill fame are the executive producers.

(Features and Hero Image Credit: Netflix)