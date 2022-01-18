Homepage > Culture > Film & TV > Netflix Unveils First Look At Money Heist: Korea With Official Teaser
Netflix Unveils First Look At Money Heist: Korea With Official Teaser
Netflix Unveils First Look At Money Heist: Korea With Official Teaser

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 18 2022

In case you missed it, Netflix is producing a new version of Money Heist which is based in Korea. Now, the streaming giant has confirmed the release of the Korean adaptation of global hit La Casa de Papel with Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. A special teaser was released together with the exciting announcement. Check it out below.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew composed of top-class thieve attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.

The special teaser illustrates the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, unrevealing the Professor’s final choice to the viewers.

Netflix Money heist's Korean version announcement
Image credit: Netflix

Furthermore, along with Seon Woojin Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin the attractive visuals of each eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced. This includes Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will be released in 2022, only on Netflix.

(Images: Netflix)

K-drama Korean series La Casa de Papel money heist Netflix
written by.
Richard Augustin
Former chef turned writer; Richard has tip-toed around the publishing industry for two decades. When not busy chasing deadlines, you can still find him experimenting with recipes in the kitchen.
