Capitalising on its upcoming live-action series, Netflix will debut the original Cowboy Bebop anime series on its platform. Fans of the beloved anime can catch all 26 episodes starting 21 October 2021.

Space Cowboys everywhere will get to relive where it all began in this classic anime that has captured the hearts and imaginations of anime fans and beyond since 1998. In this jazz-inspired, genre-bending galactic adventure, we meet Bebop crew Spike Spiegel (a former syndicate member), Jet Black (an ex-cop), Faye Valentine (a con artist), Radical Ed (a hacker kid), and Ein (a data dog), who live paycheck-to-paycheck while scouring space for bounties.

“For me, it’s a great surprise and honour that the Cowboy Bebop universe has thrived for over 20 years and will continue onward,” commented Shinichirō Watanabe, the original anime series director. Check out the announcement here.

Cowboy Bebop Fever

For fans of the anime, the arrival of the OG series coincides with the arrival of the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. The upcoming series stars John Cho Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.

However fans will also get to experience the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, brought to life by the full cast of original Japanese voice actors. This includes Koichi Yamadera as Spike, Megumi Hayashibara as Faye Valentine, Norio Wakamoto as Vicious, and Gara Takashima as Julia. The live-action series co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios debuts on 19 November only on Netflix.

Yamadera-san shares, “Cowboy Bebop is an important work for me. I have long anticipated a live-action version. I can feel the strong respect it has toward the anime. I hope that viewers will see the atmosphere of the Spike character that I previously portrayed in John Cho’s performance, who is skilfully taking on the role in this version. There are also many settings and developments that can only be pulled off in a live-action series. I hope that both people who love the original Cowboy Bebop anime and those who are new to the title can enjoy this new series!”

(Images: Netflix)