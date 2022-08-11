Get ready for a blast from the past with this incoming Korean actioner.

Taking a page from crime caper movies involving fast cars and precision driving like Fast & Furious, The Italian Job and Drive, comes Seoul Vibe from Netflix. Directed by Moon Hyun-sung, the Korean actioner revolves around a stylish crew of gearheads who team up to bust a crime ring.

Set during the 1988 Summer Olympics in South Korea, the film provides a healthy dose of 80s nostalgia along with epic stunts. Filled with breath-taking driving sequences, popping visuals, and a groovy soundtrack, Seoul Vibe is a feast for the senses as the new trailer from Netflix demonstrates.

The fresh new trailer introduces fans to the ensemble cast of Sanggye-dong Supreme Team – a crew of stylish drivers and mechanics who uncover some fishy business involving a VIP slush fund. It kicks off to the rhythmic beat from a tape titled ‘Seoul Vibe mixtape 1988’.

“Hip hop music and culture from the 80s stands as the movie’s motif”, explains Hyun-sung. “The stylish Sanggye-dong Supreme Team will reflect a combination of retro and hip hop (“hip-tro”) vibe.”

Transforming into a new role and image for Seoul Vibe is Yoo Ah-in, who was last seen in Hellbound. “From start to finish, it was like being and hanging out with friends my age”, highlighting the chemistry within the crew.

Fellow cast member Ong Seong-wu chimes in revealing that the on-set vibe was nothing short of spectacular. “It was as though ‘Bbangkku Fam’ was united in real life.” Joining Ah-in and Seong-wu in this Korean action romp are Ko Kyung-Pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Moon So-ri, Kim Sung-kyun, Oh Jung-se and Jung Woong-in.

With popping visuals and catchy music, Netflix’s Seoul Vibe is bound to excite viewers’ eyes and ears. The Korean action film will release globally exclusively on Netflix on 26 August.

(Images: Netflix)