New Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Reminds You Of The Bounty Hunter’s Return This December

Everyone’s favourite galactic bounty hunter returns this December on Disney+.

The new Book of Boba Fett trailer confirms the stakes are high with this new adventure.

Temuera Morrison returns to play the bounty hunter with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Their relationship was already set up during The Mandalorian season 2, the Book of Boba Fett will continue that story with the duo taking over the Jabba the Hutt’s criminal organisation on Tatooine.

However it could just mark the beginning of that end credits teaser seen in The Mandalorian season 2. That set-up finds the legendary bounty hunter and his mercenary side-kick navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

As seen in the new The Book of Boba Fett trailer, there will be ample action sequences to keep fans happy. The series is directed by Robert Rodriguez and will also feature the directorial talents of Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni.

Excited about the newest Star Wars adventure? Check out the new trailer below. The Book of Boba Fett lands on Disney+ on 29 December 2021.

