Craving for Korean content?

Well ,you can satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this July 2022. While K-pop music is a popular genre of Korean entertainment, Korean dramas are equally loved in Asia and other parts of the world too. South Korean dramas have become a staple in international markets.

After a long series of hit shows like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Vincenzo (2021), and Yumi’s Cells (2021), the Korean drama industry is moving towards its next phase throughout 2022.

The first half of the year focused more on comedy-dramas like Our Blues, horror shows like All of Us Are Dead and fantasy shows like The Sound of Magic and Tomorrow. The second half starts off with thrillers and action dramas like the highly anticipated Big Mouth featuring Lee Jong Suk, Adamas with Ji Sung playing the roles of twin brothers, and the second season of The Good Detective with the same pivotal characters returning with more action.

The Hallyu wave is slowly making its way into mainstream entertainment too, with Korean dramas being the epitome of intriguing plot twists and lovable characters. They have been successful in creating meaningful stories that viewers can relate to. It is indeed a new form of entertainment that was never seen before. The emotions which the characters bring to the screen form a beautiful connection with the audience. It is like a box of wholesomeness that weaves thriller, comedy, suspense, fantasy, and fashion into a single narrative.

And, with some of the most well-known actors returning to the big screen this season, with larger productions and larger-than-life stories, this month too seems to be equally exciting. So, grab your popcorn tub and get ready to enjoy some of the best ones this July.

Here are 6 new K-dramas releasing this July 2022: