Moon Knight Headlines The Disney+ Line-Up For March 2022

Three months into the new year and Disney+ has once more lined-up an impressive slate of content.

This month, the Disney streamer is offering an eclectic mix of shows, ranging from dramas to documentaries and more. Needless to say, most subscribers will be keen to catch the debut of Marvel Studios’ new series, Moon Knight, which arrives on the Disney+, platform in March 2022.

Also on the radar is the highly-anticipated spinoff, How I Met Your Father as well as the streaming premiere of Nightmare Alley and West Side Story. This along with several other big debuts, viewers are certainly spoilt for choice in March 2022 on Disney+.

Here are some of the new releases to look forward to on Disney+ in March 2022:

West Side Story

Premieres: 2 March

Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg and based on the writings of the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story is a must-watch film. It is set in 1957 New York City and is about the juxtaposition of fierce rivalries and young love.

The film that originally released in theatres on 10 December 2021, was nominated in many categories at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

The Dropout

Premieres: 3 March

Another upcoming attention-grabbing release is The Dropout. From romance to money and deception to tragedy, there is something for everyone in this series.

The series casts Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, who, in an attempt to change the face of the healthcare industry, dropped out of college and started her own technology firm, Theranos. The Dropout traces the ups and downs in Holmes’ life, especially when her one mistake placed millions of patients at risk and resulted in her losing everything.

Russia’s Wild Tiger

Premieres: 4 March

Capturing the thrilling battles for survival between Siberian Tigers, this documentary gives an insight into the life of these big cats. This film follows the tigers into vast forests and cities that are at the edge of the wild cats’ homes.

Crazy Love

Premieres: 7 March

It is one love story that you would want to watch till the end. As the name suggests, the series is about a crazy romance involving sweet moments as well as many twists and turns.

The story is about Noh Go-Jin (Kim Jae Uck) who is told that he will be murdered, following which he pretends to suffer from amnesia. When this news gets out, Lee Shin-a (Krystal Jung), who suffers from a terminal illness, pretends to be his fiancée to take revenge.

Turning Red

Premieres: 11 March

Turning Red is an adorable animated Pixar movie directed by Domee Shi. The film is about a teenager, Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), who is conflicted between being her mother’s dutiful daughter and turning into a chaotic 13-year-old on the verge of adolescence.

That is not all, in addition to going through everything as a teenager does, including physical changes and relationships, Mei also turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited.

How I Met Your Father

Premieres: 15 March

This show needs no introduction. Based on the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother, this new spin on the show has also been making headlines. The series starring Hilary Duff in the lead role sees the character walk down memory lane while telling her child the story of how she met the love of her life in the age of dating apps.

Our Kind Of People

Premieres: 16 March

The story of Our Kind Of People follows a single mother Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) who wants to reclaim her family’s name with the help of her hair care line that is all about the natural beauty of black women.

Life & Beth

Premieres: 18 March

Life & Beth is about a woman named Beth (Amy Schumer) who has her life in order. She is doing extremely well on the professional front and is happy in her long-term relationship until an incident takes place. It forces her to engage with her past, which turns her life upside down.

Sex Appeal

Premieres: 18 March

Sex Appeal will bring to your screen the best kind of high school drama. Avery (Mika Abdalla), a high school student who does well in academics, is a little distracted as her boyfriend wants to take things to the next level, but she is unsure how to go about it.

Nightmare Alley

Premieres: 23 March

Like thrillers? The upcoming addition to Disney+, Nightmare Alley, is a must-watch.

Based in New York City of the 1940s, the Guillermo del Toro directed movie revolves around a manipulative man (Bradley Cooper) who joins hands with a deceptive psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) to swindle money from the rich.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Premieres: 25 March

Through intimate interviews and never-seen-before footage, this Olivia Rodrigo film lets fans into the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s album-making process. It also showcases a particular time in Rodrigo’s life and what she was going through while creating her record-breaking debut album Sour.

Queens

Premieres: 30 March

The series is about women recapturing their fame and taking over the world of hip hop. Starring Eve J. Cooper (Brianna “Professor Sex” Robinson), Brandy Norwood (Naomi “Xplicit Lyrics” Harris-Jones), Naturi Naughton (Jill “Da Thrill” Sumpter) and Nadine Velazquez (Valeria “Butter Pecan” Mendez), the show follows these women who are in their 40s, coming together to remind the world who they really are — the Queens.

Moon Knight

Premieres: 30 March

Moon Knight will be the only release by Marvel on Disney+ in March 2022. The story follows a gift shop employee Steven Grant (Oscar Issac) who is tormented by blackouts and memories of another life only to realise that he suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. Steven also figures out that he shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector, and the two then unite to fight their enemies.

The show will premiere on 30 March.

(Images: Disney+)