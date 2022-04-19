New Romance K-Drama, ‘Love All Play’ Centres On Love That Blossoms On The Badminton Courts

What happens when two passionate badminton athletes meet and fall in love?

That’s the premise that Disney+ is serving up with ‘Love All Play’, a new romantic K-drama series that’s set within the confines of the sport of badminton. The 16-episode love story is led by Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Ju-hyun, both of whom portray badminton athletes that fall for each other.

‘Love All Play’ is set to premiere on 20th April on the Disney streamer. Starring Park Ju Hyun (Piece of Your Mind, Extracurricular) and Chae Jong Hyeop (Hot Stove League, Sisyphus: The Myth), this 16-part romantic drama revolves around a story of love and redemption as a former badminton great tries to reclaim her standing while also dealing with her less-than-impressive mixed doubles partner.

After mysteriously disappearing from the world of high-level competitive badminton for three years, Park Taeyang (Park Ju Hyun) suddenly reappears, stepping onto the court with her mixed doubles partner Park Taejoon (Chae Jong Hyeop).

Polar opposites in almost every way, Taeyang is driven to consistently go the extra mile in the hope of reclaiming her prestigious standing as a gold medal-level competitor, while Taejoon hates work and views badminton as just another job. Despite their differences, the duo prove to be a formidable force on the court, and as they continue training together, romantic feelings begin to emerge.

Written by Huh Seong hye and directed by Joe Woong and Gu Seong jun, ‘Love All Play’ is setting the stage for an epic K-drama romance that takes place on the competitive arena of badminton.

(Images: Disney+)