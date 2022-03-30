New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Reignites The Need For Speed

Three decades is a long time to wait for a sequel.

But this year, fans will no longer have to wait any further to see Pete “Maverick” Mitchell on screen again. To entice fans, Paramount Pictures has released a new Top Gun: Maverick trailer, which brings audiences up to speed in the long-awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise.

The new film takes place decades after fans were first introduced to Top Gun. After spending more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is back to where it all started.

At Top Gun school, Mitchell is seemingly back to where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, one that will even threaten his skill as an airman and leader.

To make matters more complicated he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Now facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new Top: Gun Maverick trailer also introduces us to the rest of the crew including a very familiar face. Starring alongside Cruise and Teller are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into cinemas in May 2022. Check out the trailer below.

(Images: Paramount Pictures)