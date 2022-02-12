Disney+ To Premiere New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series On May 25

Disney+ released the first poster and confirmed the premiere date of its highly anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The announcement follows the end of the first season of The Book of Boba Fett.

The poster shows actor Ewan McGregor, who plays the titular character, walking on the sands of Tatooine with his lightsaber hilt in hand.

The show premieres on 25 May on Disney+ streaming service. The date is special as it marks the 45th anniversary of the release of the first film in the Star Wars universe — Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).

Why is everyone so excited about Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The return of the (master) Jedi

Obi-Wan Kenobi tells the story of the legendary Jedi of the same name who mentored Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy and Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy.

The series is set precisely 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and will show what Kenobi did before the events of A New Hope.

Kenobi loses his padawan, Anakin, to the dark side of the force in the last film of the prequel trilogy. Anakin becomes the feared Darth Vader and Kenobi goes into hiding on Tatooine as most other Jedis are killed off.

In A New Hope, Kenobi finds Luke Skywalker, who was raised on Tatooine and is the son of Anakin and Padme Amidale. It was also during the events of A New Hope where Kenobi dies defending Luke from Darth Vader.

Who is playing whom in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, returns as the master Jedi.

Hayden Christensen is the other major returning name. The star will play Darth Vader, the character he transformed into from Anakin Skywalker in the last film of the prequel trilogy.

Besides McGregor and Christensen, other actors include Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, upert Friend, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Benny Safdie and Simone Kessell.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will have six episodes.

(Main and Featured images: starwars/Instagram)