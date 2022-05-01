Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stranger Things 4 And Other Must-Watch Shows To Stream This May

It’s May and although the summer movie season is in full swing, the action (entertainment wise) still remains on the major streaming platforms.

For couch potatoes, there’s no shortage of engaging must watch shows to stream in 2022. Competing for attention this month are Disney+ and Netflix, both of which have lined-up two hotly-anticipated shows that will premiere this month.

Incidentally both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 are premiering on the same day. Torn between which show to stream first? Well, rest assured there are plenty of other movies and series, vying for your attention all through the month.

Here are just some of the must-watch shows to stream in May 2022….

The Staircase

Premieres: 5 May

Platform: HBO GO

Based on a true story, the eight-episode MAX Original series explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. However, her death from falling down the staircase in their home raises disturbing questions. Before long, suspicions grow to become accusations. Stars an ensemble cast with Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Olivia DeJonge, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner and more.

The Pentaverate

Premieres: 5 May

Platform: Netflix

Funny man Mike Myers returns to comedy in this new series. After influencing global events for centuries, a secret society faces a dangerous threat from within. Can a Canadian reporter save them — and the world? Created by Myers, ‘The Pentaverate’ also stars Lydia West and Richard McCabe.

The Quest

Premieres: 11 May

Platform: Disney+

Starring Braeden De La Garza, Elliott Ross, and Emily Gateley, ‘The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (also known as Paladins) into the fictional world of Everealm. Here, they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy whilst competing against royals, ethereal fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a sorceress intent on destruction and power.

Hacks Season 2

Premieres: 12 May

Platform: HBO GO

This award-winning MAX Original comedy series returns with eight new episodes. The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. Stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Jane Adams with Margaret Cho, Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen.

Sneakerella

Premieres: 13 May

Platform: Disney+

This musical fantasy, based off Cinderella revolves around El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens. A chance encounter with Kira King, the daughter of sneaker royalty and a Manhattan Princess Charming along with a touch of magic, allows El to eventually find the courage to lace up and dream big. Starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood.

The Time Traveller’s Wife

Premieres: 16 May

Platform: HBO GO

Adapted by Steven Moffat from the bestselling novel of the same name, this HBO Original Series tells the story of Clare and Henry, whose beautiful and magical relationship is plagued by a unique problem – time travel. Can their love overcome this challenging obstacle? Tune in to find out in this six-episode series, directed by Emmy Award winner David Nutter. Stars Rose Leslie and Theo James.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Premieres: 20 May

Platform: Netflix

Fancy more hit animated shorts? Well, Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 will surely satisfy your need. In the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher, expect a journey to uncanny worlds along with more violent delights and twisted kicks presented with cutting-edge animation and engaging storytelling.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Premieres: 27 May

Platform: Disney+

Arguably one of the most anticipated shows to stream in May 2022, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where the Jedi Master faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The show reunites Ewan McGregor with Hayden Christensen, and also includes additional cast members such as Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit).

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Premieres: 27 May

Platform: Netflix

Horror fans will want to put this one on their list of must-watch shows to stream in May 2022. In ‘Stranger Things 4: Volume 1’, darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war. Taking place six months after the terror and destruction that occurred in Hawkins, the gang struggles with the aftermath, which might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

(Main and featured image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)