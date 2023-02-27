Pathaan became a rage months before its release. The film not only marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, but it is also one of the biggest films of 2023 so far. Pathaan saw an addition of almost 300 shows in theatres just after its first show. The Pathaan cast is already celebrating the grand opening, and now everyone awaits the day one box office collections of the film. Well, we’ll get to that later but let’s see the star cast’s salary at the moment.

The YRF-backed movie revolves around an ex-RAW agent who is summoned for an undercover mission to protect his country. Pathaan is one of the biggest movies of YRF and the cast has charged a whooping salary for the film. Here’s how many crores the cast took away for their role in the spy thriller.

Pathaan cast salary: Here’s how much SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham charged for the film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan now holds the record for the highest screen count of any Hindi release. The film has premiered on 8,000 screens worldwide, out of which 2,500 of these are abroad. The movie has opened in over 100 countries, also a record.

Shah Rukh Khan’s salary for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid cast member of Pathaan. His character will become a part of YRF’s cop universe along with Tiger and Kabir and Khalid (WAR). The megastar reportedly took home a massive pay cheque of INR 100 crores for his role.

Deepika Padukone’s salary for the movie

Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She charged a whopping amount of INR 15 crores for the movie. After a very long time, the actress will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

John Abraham’s fee for the spy thriller

The last key cast member of Pathaan took away a salary of INR 20 crores. The actor essays the role of the main antagonist, Jim — the leader of the terrorist organisation (Outfit X) in the film.

Siddharth Anand’s salary for Pathaan

Siddharth Anand is the man behind films like War, Bang Bang!, Bachna Ae Haseeno and more. He charged INR 6 crores for directing this YRF film.

