As The Last of Us is a certifiable hit, both in terms of viewership numbers and critical acclaim, Pedro Pascal has proven, yet again, that he is a phenomenal talent who has an uncanny ability to select iconic roles. Be it a leading role or a supporting performance, a TV show or a movie, Pascal has a filmography that many actors can only dream of, and he’s not even 50 yet!

Four photos to remind you that Narcos = 30 episodes of Pedro Pascal pic.twitter.com/MPLyGnw3rd — Netflix (@netflix) February 8, 2023

Pedro Pascal’s movies And TV shows

Best known for his roles in Game Of Thrones, Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984 and now The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal began his journey in films and TV shows in the early ’00s with appearances in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Law & Order and Graceland. However, it wasn’t until his appearance as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones that people began taking notice of his crushing (sorry, we had to!) talent.

Since his appearance on Game of Thrones, Pascal has had a number of other high-profile roles including The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He has also lent his voice to a number of projects, including the animated series The Book of Boba Fett. So, given his impressive career, let’s take a look at some of the memorable roles of the acclaimed actor.

Pedro Pascal’s 7 most iconic roles in films, TV shows and video games

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Narcos and The Last Of Us)