If you’re the sort who keep tabs on award-winning eats, then the results of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2022 should be right up your alley.

This year, the results were released via livestream as well as in person at an invite-only ceremony in Marina Bay Sands. A week before the announcement of the stars for the Michelin Guide Singapore 2022, the selection of the Bib Gourmand establishments was released, including names like Hawker Chan, who was notably removed of its one-Michelin star title last year.

Nae:um (Image credit: John Heng Da Photographer)

New Caledonian blue prawn tagliolini from Marguerite (Image credit: Marguerite)

(Image credit: La Dame de Pic)

As with the constantly developing dining scene here in Singapore, it isn’t surprising to note new entrants on the list, which include La Dame de Pic, Nae:um, Marguerite, Burnt Ends, Euphoria, Hamamoto, and Rêve this year. While Burnt Ends did manage to retain their star from last year, they are listed as a new entrant due to a change in their location.

Of course, stalwarts of the fine-dining scene such as Odette, Les Amis Restaurant Zen, Saint Pierre and Waku Ghin have retained their stars, while others like Cloudstreet and Thevar have managed to clinch another star to their names.

Names that have been removed from the list this year include Corner House, Garibaldi, and Shinji (Tanglin Road).

This brings the total number of restaurants to 52 this year, up from 49 last year.

Les Amis Main Dining Hall with Mezzanine

Read on for the full list (New entries are marked with a *).

Three Michelin Stars

Exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey

Les Amis

Odette

Restaurant Zén

Two Michelin Stars

Excellent cooking that is worth a detour

Cloudstreet*

JAAN by Kirk Westaway

Saint Pierre

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Thevar*

Waku Ghin

One Michelin Star

A very good restaurant

28 Wilkie Restaurant

Alma

Art

Basque Kitchen by Aitor

Beni

Braci

Buona Terra

Burnt Ends*

Candlenut

Chef Kang’s

Cure

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

Esora

Euphoria*

Hamamoto*

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy’s

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)

Jag

La Dame de Pic*

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Lerouy

Ma Cuisine

Marguerite*

Meta

Nae:um*

Nouri

Oshino

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rêve*

Rhubarb

Shang Palace

Shinji (Bras Basah Road)

Sommer

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

Sushi Kimura

Table65

Terra

Whitegrass

Special awards

Samatha Goh of Saint Pierre has been presented with the Welcome & Service Award, while the Sommelier Award goes to Eric Eu of Les Amis. The winner of the Michelin Young Chef Award this year has been extended to chef Louis Han of Nae:um.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.