The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was a franchise I had grown up watching and even if you are vaguely familiar with the 2017 remake, I’m pretty sure that anyone who has ever had a social media account would know that in 2015, Power/Rangers ‒ a fan film co-written by Joseph Kahn and produced by Adi Shankar ‒ had contributed a lot of buzz with a grittier and darker version of what was a campy, often technicolour kid’s TV series by Saban/Hasbro; and this is where my path with Ludi Lin crosses.

Entering my consciousness with Lin playing the Black Ranger Zack Taylor in the reboot film, the trailers had made it seem like it would be more serious than the ʼ90s Mighty Morphin series, but still several steps lighter in tone compared to the “unauthorised” fan film that preceded it; though it might have been a sensitive topic to revisit considering the 2017 version was critically panned, grossing a total of US$142 million at the box office globally but struggling to turn a profit.

Wanting to “test the mettle” of Mortal Kombatʼs latest Liu Kang, I ask Lin if the dark dramatics of Kahnʼs vision is what’s needed for cinematic success and his response is exceedingly thoughtful.

“I think people should experiment and whether that experiment is considered successful depends on how you define it. It’s like a relationship, even if it ends up in a plot but both sides have given it their best shot and both have grown from the experience, that’s successful. To define success in film, experimentation has to be a part of it,” Lin replies.

“I might have preferred a less gritty version because the original version was quite campy back in the day and what I enjoy these days, walk between the line of grit and humour. [Amazon Prime’s] The Boys is a good example because it’s dark but hilarious. Life has tough times and I think there needs to be some fun in it.

Humour is really undervalued in life but when you think about it, the harshness of life intersects a lot with the humour of life. It’s cinematically appropriate that there’s a blend. For sure, life is not all rainbows and unicorns, but if you recognise it and produce things that reflect reality along with the tragedy and hardship, you can still inject a little levity and smiles and I think this is the only way we can survive this thing we call life.”

Indeed, born in Fuzhou, China, Lin was eventually sent to boarding schools in Sydney where at nine years old, he was bullied a lot. Surviving appears to be an Asian trait, whether it comes from external tormentors or from the strict discipline of an Asian household. I was quick to put two and two together: You have a double major in Dietetics (a nutritional science) and Theatre Performance ‒ two very different schools of learning. Was it because of Asian parenting that you attempted a major in science while still pursuing your passion for the performing arts?

“You absolutely got it right,” he says, throwing his head back with a smile. “I’m hoping that many future Asian kids won’t have to go through what I did. I grew up in a stereotypical Asian family where you had three choices: you can choose to become a lawyer, doctor or you’re not my son. When I went to university, I didn’t even tell my mum what I signed up for and when she finally found out that I was in theatre, she said I had to choose a real career. Of the choices for majors that were left, Dietetics was a pathway to a medical degree. I hid that emotional and artistic side and I feel that it’s a lot of what we do as Asians in general.”

Turning the question back on me, Lin asks if my own business degree has been relevant to my chosen profession and given our mutual passions for filmmaking, I bring up a quote referencing our academic woes using Sylvester Stallone’s character Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King as an analogy ‒ “The whole point of a college degree is to show a potential employer that you showed up someplace four years in a row, completed a series of tasks reasonably well, and on time.

So if he hires you, there’s a semi-decent chance that you’ll show up there every day and not f**k his business up.” Lin lights up and says, “I think that’s interesting. It’s true, a university course shows you’re able to stay committed for three to four years at a time. Also, it’s not actually what you learn but you learn how to learn. The people you meet in college also open up your socialisation into certain groups that are at least added to your own experience.

My school experience was kind of like trauma bonding because we got picked on together, fought together and studied for exams together and this builds camaraderie. “It’s a similar feeling in the film industry where Asians are often overlooked. We are people of colour in BIPOC?

“I think people should experiment and whether that experiment is considered successful”- Ludi Lin

We never know, we only assume as such. So us Asians end up really tight knit that when the Oscars conversation turned to Everything Everywhere All At Once, it felt sweet throughout the community. I just hope this passage of being underrepresented ends sooner rather than later.” Still, one has to wonder if Asians are represented in non-stereotypical roles because so far, all we have seen are kung fu experts and crazy rich gents. Representation is great, but are they really when we are turned into screen caricatures?

Looking pensive, Lin responds, “My perspective is that while we can ask others to change, it is easier for us to change our mindset and step up. It’s a natural progression of things that people need to get the familiar and the comfortable before they go for what’s interesting.”

The conversation soon turns into an analogy using martial arts when Lin brings up a salient point that I did not expect. “You enjoy Krav Maga, right? And as with any type of combat training, you start doing sets and pads with one-two combinations and these get drilled in before you progress to doing something new and something more complex.

Think about it, you’re sick of always seeing Asians in kung fu roles but we are always so interesting in martial arts!” I’ve rarely – if ever – had my own argument reflected back at me and so I break into laughter as he continues with a smile. Lin continues, “When you’re practising Krav Maga, you never think about ‘I can’t do this because I’m buying into the stereotype’.

Chinese kung fu is one of the longest traditions of martial arts and it’s so entrenched in our culture, you can’t reject it any more than an African American will reject hip hop. Cynics can coin it as stereotype, but I think we need to embrace it. “That said, there are starting to be more interesting roles; most recently, there was an Asian woman on Poker Face where she played a female trucker with a deep southern accent. You don’t see that every day.

Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All At Once has a recurring role in The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel; she’s a quick-talking Chinatown resident who is not only going to medical school but also runs interface between Chinese- and English-speaking patrons in a gambling club in ’60s New York. So I think we only have to deal with exploring the interest in our ethnic roles and the way people depict us first.”

We’ve been talking for the last 40 minutes and his accent has been a portmanteau of Aussie and Canadian-accented American. Lin is quick to admit that he got into a lot of fights and picked up street-fighting; today, as a practitioner of jiu-jitsu, he has found that failure is the first step towards success.

“Life is a never-ending series of challenges and I could either find it exhausting or exhilarating. Never-ending challenges means never-ending learning, and practising martial arts definitely teaches me that,” Lin admits. “The art of martial art is really about the art of accepting failure; it’s the art of facing your fears. It’s the same in jiu-jitsu, the minute you turn away because of fear, you’re done, your opponent’s got you. You can never turn your back even when someone’s about to mount you, you have to face them straight on. These are very important lessons.”

A friend of fellow Mortal Kombat cast-mate, Max Huang, who plays Kung Lao, Lin is quick to share a nugget of wisdom he learned from Huang. He says, “Action is emotion in motion. When you’re in the ring, you’re not only exchanging punches, you’re exchanging expressions of emotion as well. In that way, gifting can actually build camaraderie instead of breaking it down. I’ve always found that in the Chinese expression 不打不成相识 (bù dǎ bù chéng xiāng shí), meaning ‘don’t fight, won’t make friends’ – translated: an exchange of blows may lead to friendship.

It turns out to be true because wherever I’ve fought, on school grounds or in the ring, I’ve made friends because it’s so honest and there’s nothing else to hide.” Witnessing the soul of a poet, I muse if he would prefer to continue making big-budget franchise films over independent films. “They’re not mutually exclusive,” Lin tells me.

“Independent films are where you hone your skills as a storyteller. The first films I make are definitely not going to be studio tentpoles. What a studio doesn’t really have anything to do with storytelling but the more business side of things. I love both. It’s great being able to portray a superhero but when you’re writing, the potential is limitless. The most challenging would be to be a writer director because that’s when you’re putting everything on the line and it’s deeply personal. That’s something I really admire about other artistic industries like music. You write a song, you perform it as well, from you to the audience and they receive it however they want.”

But of course, everyone fears being misunderstood so I bring up James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, a docu-drama about the making of The Room, a widely panned film that has become a cult classic; and Lin is quite animated as he discusses this divisive film. “I think that film adds to the richness of life and it’s a triumph. It was viewed as a failure at the time but in the long context of time, look at how many other inspired works it has spawned as a result. Is that a failure 30 years on? I don’t think so.”

Almost an hour later, it’s clear to me that Lin was no mere embodiment of masculine beauty but rather a personification of the warrior-poet I had long envisioned all gentlemen to aspire, a true August Man. Catch Ludi Lin as Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 2.

Photography Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Hair + Makeup Marc Teng using Oribe & Clarins respectively; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo.