Rosario Dawson Navigates A U.S. Demilitarized Zone In DMZ, A Four-Part MAX Original Series

Leaping off the pages of the popular DC graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan is the new MAX Original Series, DMZ.

Executive produced by Emmy mominee Roberto Patino, Emmy Winner/Oscar Nominee Ava DuVernay, and Paul Garnes, the new series is based on Brian Wood’s acclaimed DC graphic novel. DMZ follows intrepid medic Alma Ortega (Rosario Dawson) on her tireless, eight-year search for her missing son in a near-future America embroiled in a bitter civil war. With no other options, Alma negotiates her way into the only place she hasn’t been able to look – Manhattan.

The city is now a lawless demilitarize zone overrun by rival factions vying for power. She arrives in the middle of a race for control between ruthless community leaders Parco Delgado (Benjamin Bratt) and Wilson Lin (Hoon Lee). While Alma’s harrowing quest thrusts her into the middle of this dangerous no man’s land, she unexpectedly emerges as a vital source of something needed most in the DMZ, which is hope.

Also starring in this new series are Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter, and Venus Ariel. DMZ was created for television by Patino, based on the comic book series published by DC written by Wood and illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli.

Patino also serves as showrunner and wrote the first episode, which was directed by DuVernay. Acclaimed filmmaker Ernest Dickerson directs, and executive produces three episodes. The brand new four-part Max Original limited series, DMZ will premiere with all episodes the same day as the U.S on Thursday, March 17 only on HBO GO. Check out the trailer below for a first look at the series.



(Images: HBO GO)