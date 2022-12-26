The shortlists for some of the 23 categories for the 2023 Oscars just came out and there was lot to celebrate for India. RRR, which has been racking up nominations at different award bodies like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, was shortlisted in the Original Song category for the smash-hit ‘Naatu Naatu’. The song, which features an exhilarating dance-off, has also been nominated at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

#RRRMovie’s “Naatu Naatu” sliding onto that #Oscars shortlist for Best Song as if there were any doubts. It’s unforgettable, irrepressible & infectious. Next up: winning that gold trophy. 🥳 #OscaRRRs #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/J43rhetCC8 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 21, 2022

India’s submission for International Feature Film also got shortlisted

RRR wasn’t the only film that made India proud by appearing in the shortlists. Chhello Show (Last Film Show), India’s submission for International Feature Film, was also shortlisted as one of 15 films vying for the Oscar nomination. This shortlist mention is quite interesting since there had been a fair bit of controversy about Chhello Show’s selection as India’s submission in this category, ironically over RRR. Also of note was the shortlist mention for Joyland, which marks the first time Pakistan’s submission was shortlisted in this category.

Pretty cool seeing 4 very different Asian films on the list. Have written about them all: – Pakistan https://t.co/7lxFTl0zGP – S. Korea https://t.co/MKZxm2M1ji – Cambodia https://t.co/lqwdJNSvzz – India https://t.co/x1g7Al8G5G https://t.co/rdydQq0YPI — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) December 21, 2022

Taylor Swift was snubbed for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ did not make the Oscars shortlist for Best Live-Action Short Film. pic.twitter.com/KQjWtpVIO1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2022

A noticeable snub was seen in the Live Action Short Film category where Taylor Swift was looked over for her 15-minute short film and music video for All Too Well.

Check out all of the 2023 Oscar shortlists below:

‘RRR’ gets 5 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards

Earlier in December, RRR was also nominated in the Best Picture category at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The film was nominated with other contenders like The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, and Babylon. S. S. Rajamouli too was nominated in the Best Director category alongside the likes of Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley, and Todd Field.

RRR was also nominated in other categories like Best VFX, Best International Film, and Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 14 nominations

Top on the leaderboard of nominations for the 2023 Oscars was Everything Everywhere All at Once which bagged a whopping 14 nominations. These included nominations for Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Jaime Lee Curtis. The film was also nominated in craft categories like Costume Design, Production Design, and Film Editing.

National Board of Review had earlier named RRR in its 10 Best Films Of The Year

National Board of Review had also named RRR as one of its ten best films of the year. This is quite an incredible feat as, normally, the National Board of Review doesn’t include foreign-language films in its list of top 10. Even Parasite, that was the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, was not named by NBR. Roma was the last foreign-language film that NBR named in its top 10 and it went on to get a whopping 10 Oscar nominations. So, this mention could be a major bellwether for RRR’s 2023 Oscar chances.

These top 10 films are chosen after the Best Film of the year gets named in NBR’s annual awards. This year, that honour was bestowed upon Top Gun: Maverick. The other winners at NBR’s awards were:

Best Director: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Original Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front

S.S Rajamouli also won the NYFCC award

The New York Film Critics Circle had earlier presented their annual awards and there was a name on the list of winners that was a pleasant surprise – S. S. Rajamouli. The ace director, who is already responsible for the most successful Indian film of all time, might also make history by becoming the first Indian to be nominated for the ‘Best Director’ category at the Oscars.

Members of the Indian film industry also took to Twitter to celebrate S.S. Rajamouli’s special win. Cast members Oliva Morris and Jr. N.T.R. were the first to congratulate, along with other prominent directors, actors, and film critics.

A huge congratulations! It was an honour working with you @ssrajamouli 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/DfRB6nHCwY — Olivia Morris (@OliviaMorris891) December 3, 2022

Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along. https://t.co/QhHtncQHYw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 3, 2022

Holy moly! The RRR supremacy is actually happening!!🤩🙌 https://t.co/z5tPCqIw9f pic.twitter.com/prRexQWBy9 — Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) December 2, 2022

Other winners at the NYFCC awards include Cate Blanchett for Tár (Best Actress), Collin Ferrell for The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang (Best Actor), Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once (Best Supporting Actor), and Keke Palmer for Nope (Best Supporting Actress). Tár also took the top prize and won Best Picture, while The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Screenplay.

Doing my impression of @ImAngelaBassett for Angela was too good!! Thank you for having me @VanityFair. I had so much fun ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1FZU5d7Jlu — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 2, 2022

Why is S.S. Rajamouli’s NYFCC win significant?

S. S. Rajamouli’s win is quite significant as the NYFCC awards tend to be a bellwether for the Oscars. Previous winners who have gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Director include Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), and Alfonso Cuarón (Roma).

Understanding the likelihood of his history-making nomination, Rajamouli has also been on the campaign trail lately. He has been giving interviews to film journalists and organisations around the world and even attended the Oscar’s Governors Awards.

What Is RRR’s plot about?

Set in the 1920s in a colonised India, RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) depicts the lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and how they joined forces to fight for India’s freedom. RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

