Sebastian Roché has made a career out of playing memorable roles in a wide spectrum of TV shows. Including this year’s hit, 1923 on Paramount+. The French/Scottish actor has notched up an incredible resume with roles in hit shows such as the The Man in the High Castle, The Young Pope, Supernatural, Fringe and The Vampire Diaries/The Originals.

He also, rather impressively, has worked on over 300 episodes of General Hospital. On film, Sebastian has appeared in films such as A Walk Among the Tombstones and Beowulf.

This year, fans saw Sebastian in the opening episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. In episode one of the Netflix horror anthology series titled the ‘Lot 36’, the actor portrayed Roland, an expert in the occult who discovers a demonic entity in a mysterious storage unit.

To end the year with a bang, Sebastian also joined Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe in the new prequel series 1923 opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Debuting this December, Sebastian plays Father Renaud, the French headmaster for the School of American Indians. In this interview with AugustMan, we speak to Sebastian Roché to learn more about his role in 1923, joining the Yellowstone universe and his passion for acting.

1923 has been gaining tremendous reviews as well as hype. What interested you most about this production?

What interested me the most was working with Taylor Sheridan. I have been a huge admirer of his work dating back to Sicario, and, consequently, went on to see his whole body of work from Hell and High Water to Wind River and the entire Yellowstone universe. A formidable writer, director, and creator.

Can you tell us more about the character you are playing?

I play the part of Father Henry Renaud, who is the head of the American Indian school in North Dakota, in which one of the main characters, Teonna, is imprisoned. He is a strict disciplinarian and a very complex and polarizing character, but also a very cold and cruel individual with borderline sociopathic tendencies. A very challenging and intricate role who is a necessary part of this appalling chapter of our history.

The cast for 1923 is pretty stacked. As an actor, how does it feel being a part of a production like this?

I think I can speak for all of us in the cast that it is a dream come true to be able to work with such legendary actors as Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. I would even come on set when I wasn’t working just to see these two legends interact together. It is also a great pleasure to be working with other consummate actors who round out this distinguished cast – a who’s who in character actor brilliance.

Are you a fan of Yellowstone? And did that series provide any insight to the role you’re playing?

I am a huge fan of the Yellowstone universe. Sheridan’s skills with dialogue truly is an actor’s delight. I’ve seen every season, as well as 1883. I just love his quality with character development and dialogue.

2022 seems to be an eventful year for you. We caught you in Cabinet of Curiosities, in one of our favourite episodes. How was it like working on this show?

I loved working on Cabinet of Curiosities, not only because of Guillermo Del Toro, but also because of the great Guillermo Navarro who directed the series and the great Tim Blake Nelson is a delight to work with. And Roland was such a delicious character to sink my teeth into.

With such an incredible body of work and diverse characters, what has kept you motivated as an actor?

Passion, motivation, creativity. The desire to push myself and do better work each and every time. What a gift it is to be on set sharing your work and skills with actors you admire. We are artists at heart; this is what keeps my flame going. If you’re in it only for fame, this job isn’t right for you. It’s the passion and the art that creates such joy in our hearts and wanting more of it.

It may be hard to pick but what has been your most memorable role for you personally?

It’s always the last role that I interpret, and Father Renaud is such a phenomenal role. Difficult, complex, and polarizing, but fascinating.

Where can we see you lending your talents next?

Season 2 of 1923! Can’t wait to see what happens!

Main image: Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud of the Paramount+ series 1923 (Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc)