The first official trailer of Secret Invasion was unveiled at the D23 Expo on 10 September 2022. It is the ninth original series from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is set to air on Disney+ in 2023.

Led by Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury, the trailer gives the impression of a taut spy thriller, in which Fury must defend Earth from what appears like an infiltration of the society by Skrulls — aliens with shape-shifting abilities.

The new MCU series is based on the Marvel Comics of the same name, in which Skrulls replace several prominent superheroes on Earth. The series, however, might take a slightly different route.

What the Secret Invasion trailer reveals

The trailer brings Fury back to Earth after the dramatic events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) where he was seen on a Skrull spaceship.

The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is seen speaking to his lieutenant Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who curtly tells him, “I have called for your help plenty of other times and you have been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail.”

Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones (2011-19) star Emilia Clarke, both of whom make their MCU debuts with this series, are seen in flashes.

As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the Skrulls have taken over some of the most powerful positions on the planet.

However, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), one of the high-ranking Skrulls, is seen confronting Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has been described as playing the “lead villain.” Interestingly, Ben-Adir is himself a Skrull and has other Skrulls under his command.

As the action intensifies, Fury says, “I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.”

The trailer ends with Talos asking him, “And what is that?”

Disney+ series set to mark the start of Phase 5

Secret Invasion was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 in July. Along with the film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the series will mark the start of Phase 5 of the MCU.

At SDCC 2022, Smulders said that Secret Invasion is “a darker show which will go “deeper into the characters.”

“We’re going to see them in new ways, and it’s going to be an exciting thriller, and you’re never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they human? It’s going to be a bit of a guessing game,” she said.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet, Secret Invasion is a Disney+ limited series with six episodes.

Jackson will also appear as Fury in the MCU film The Marvels starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

(Main and Featured image: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore