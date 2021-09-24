Disney+ Day is coming on 12 November and if you’re an entertainment fan, then there’s plenty to get excited about. The Disney streamer has already lined up an array of content from all their major pillars and brands. This includes new shows from Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and more.

The global celebration will come to life across all dimensions of the company on 12 November. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases. There will also be a special presentation on the streamer for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come along with appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets. Still it’s the content that has our interest piqued and Disney+ Day won’t disappoint subscribers.

Here’s what’s coming to the streamer on 12 November:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers.

The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise.

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can.

An animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film Luca.

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands.

The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future.

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering.

Following Disney+ Day, the service is also due to launch in South Korea and Taiwan on 12 November. The streamer will launch in Hong Kong on 16 November.

(Images: Disney+)