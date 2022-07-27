Adding a sequel to one of the most loveable superhero movies in the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. premiered the official trailer of the second Shazam movie titled Fury of the Gods at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

Besides revealing what’s in store for Shazam and his family, the trailer also introduces Helen Mirren as the new villain.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Official trailer and details

The trailer

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer opens with Billy Batson (Zachary Levi), aka the superhero Shazam, saying, “I am an idiot.”

It shifts between scenes that show him dealing with an existential crisis while speaking to a paediatrician (as if he was a therapist) and expressing his concerns over finding the true purpose of his powers and establishing a niche for himself amid the likes of Flash, Batman and Aquaman.

The trailer also introduces the Daughters of Atlas who accuse Shazam of robbing the gods’ powers. It also depicts an underlying theme of a coming-of-age story of the young superheroes.

As the trailer progresses, Shazam is seen slowly gaining confidence in his powers and even hurling a truck at a dragon and feeling good about himself.

However, the journey is not just fun, goofy and happy. The villains — Daughters of Atlas — are preparing to attack Shazam and his family, and it is time the young DC superhero rises to the occasion.

The villain and other characters

Shazam! Fury of the Gods reprises Levi’s role as the superhero and introduces the amazing Helen Mirren as Hespera — one of the Daughters of Atlas and the main villain of the film. She, along with antagonists Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Rachel Zegler, whose character name is not disclosed yet, plots to kill Shazam and his superhero family because the “children stole the power of the Gods.”

In one of the comical scenes, while Hespera and Shazam speak, the latter says that he may not be as old as her but he has seen all the Fast & Furious movies and knows, “it’s all about family.” Fans are immediately reminded of Queenie, Mirren’s character in F9.

The team and release date

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a great cast, which includes Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good and Djimon Hounsou. The project is directed by David F. Sandberg and is slated for a 2022 Christmas release.

