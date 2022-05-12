‘South Park The Streaming Wars’ to Premiere on Paramount+ on 1 June

South Park The Streaming Wars, a special event of the critically acclaimed American satirical animated series South Park (1997– ), is set to premiere on 1 June, on Paramount+.

The streaming platform shared a 15-second teaser of the special on 11 May, while announcing the release date.

“In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence,” reads the description provided by Paramount+.

South Park The Streaming Wars is the third of 14 planned TV movie events

According to Deadline, South Park The Streaming Wars is the third installment of 14 planned TV movie events. It follows Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns — the first two TV movie events.

The events are a result of a deal between South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone with ViacomCBS. The deal also led to the renewal of the show on Comedy Central through 2027.

A GameSpot report says that the deal is worth USD 900 million and includes a South Park video game.

Details of the new video game are not known, but the report says that it will follow The Fractured But Whole, a game developed by Ubisoft with South Park Digital Studios in 2017.

South Park The Streaming Wars will be followed by an untitled fourth TV movie event in summer, according to Paramount+.

What is South Park about?

The story of South Park is primarily about the misadventures of four fourth grade-schoolers, Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny, in a dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado. The long-running series has received numerous accolades since it first started airing, including five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Anne Garefino and Frank C Agnone II serve as executive producers with Parker and Stone. While Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough and Vernon Chatman are producers, Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

