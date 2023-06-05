Everything We Know About ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was just released and the praise has pretty much been unanimous, be it from critics or viewers. The second instalment in the animated Spider-Man series reunites us with Miles Morales as he takes on a mighty villain along with his fellow Spidey heroes. The film’s plot is simply epic and, keeping in mind the risk of giving away spoilers, all we can say is that the second movie is a mighty improvement over the first one, which is saying a lot considering how revered the first film was (it even won an Oscar!)

It won’t be a hyperbolic statement to say that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. It’s also one of the greatest animated movies of all time.

So given the response to the second film, it’s safe to say that Spidey fans will be happy to see Miles Morales return to the screen early next year for the third instalment in the Spider-Verse. Sadly, the end credits of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn’t leave us with any hints as to what viewers could expect from the third film. In fact, there’s no post-credit scene to nudge viewers in the direction the third film may take.

Hence, we have to do some guesswork. So, if you are eager to know all the information that is available out there about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, scroll on.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: Is it happening?

As soon as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit cinemas, the film’s producers and writers confirmed a third instalment was on its way. Writer and Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said that the storyline they charted out for the second film was long enough to be broken into two parts. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first part of the sequel‘s story whereas Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the second part.

What will ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ be about?

To answer this question, we have to look at the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. So you’ve been warned….. SPOILERS AHEAD!

.

.

.

.

Prior to the credits roll, we see Gwen Stacy learning about Miles transporting to the wrong Earth (Earth 42 instead of Earth 1610). She eventually teams up with Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and Peni Parker and undertakes a new mission to find Miles and help him in his fight against The Spot and the Spider Society.

Additionally, the climax also sees Miles facing his own variant on Earth-42 who has now become the Prowler. The third movie is likely to take things forward from here. The producers also hinted at bringing more variants of Spider-Man into the mix, all of which could make for an epic conclusion to the trilogy. The Spot seems like a formidable villain to take on and we could also see Gwen taking the central role in the third film. We could also hope for Peter Parker to join in.

Will there be more Spider-People?

The writers have confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will bring in several new Spider-People to the scene. Additionally, Miles is also likely to see some of his old pals return for the final movie.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’s likely release date

While the storyline and characters are still a large mystery, the producers have confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release on March 29, 2024.

Will there be more films on Miles Morales’ Spidey?

There’s good news on this front! The producers of the Spider-Verse franchise have already confirmed that a live-action movie with Miles Morales under the mask is in development. Additionally, a standalone Spider-Woman movie is also planned for the future.

Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment (Representational Image)