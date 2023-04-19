Star Trek fans, rejoice! Star Trek: Section 31 is finally happening. Paramount+ is moving ahead with the project, which will star Oscar-winning actress and Malaysian icon Michelle Yeoh. While there was some speculation that this project will get the greenlight as a series, it has now been confirmed that it will go ahead as a motion picture.

For the uninitiated, Star Trek: Section 31 is the long-awaited spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and will feature Yeoh reprising her role of Captain Philippa Georgiou. In Star Trek: Discovery, Georgiou was the captain of the USS Shenzhou and served as a mentor to the show’s main character, Michael Burnham. Yeoh’s portrayal of the character was well-received by fans and critics, so it makes sense for her character to get her own spin-off film.

I can finally reveal what project I’ve been working on! A STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Paramount+ original movie starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh that will film later this year. It’s been an honor helping the writer and director get this project out of spacedock. pic.twitter.com/ClZQFZgfY4 — Jason Inman (@Jawiin) April 18, 2023

What is the plot of ‘Star Trek: Section 31’?

As per the official logline of the film, its plot is described as the following:

“Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.”

The rumours about the project started after the end of Star Trek: Discovery’s first season. In a deleted scene, it was disclosed that Yeoh’s character Georgiou was being approached by a member of the shadowy intelligence organisation called Klingon.

Speaking about the series with Variety, Yeoh commented that the Section 31 project has been very dear to her ever since she started playing the role of Georgiou. “To see her finally get her moment, is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams.”

For those not familiar with Star Trek terminology, Section 31 is an autonomous intelligence and defence organisation that carries out covert operations for the United Federation of Planets. Having first made an appearance in the Star Trek series Deep Space Nine, Section 31 has since been featured in other Star Trek series such as Enterprise, Discovery, Lower Decks and Picard as well as in the film Into Darkness.

Who is in the cast of ‘Star Trek: Section 31’?

As of now, only Yeoh has been confirmed as she will be reprising the role of Captain Philippa Georgiou. However, we should also expect some other familiar characters from the Star Trek franchise making a comeback.

When is the upcoming Star Trek film starring Michelle Yeoh releasing?

The production of Star Trek: Section 31 will commence later this year.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Star Trek)